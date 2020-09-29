Brokerages Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) to Post $0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $158.88 million for the quarter.

TGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. 204,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,208. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth about $1,119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 890.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 183,541 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 72,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 39,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.