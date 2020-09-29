Brokerages Set Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Target Price at $120.57

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XLRN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,071. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $113.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average of $95.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,432,226.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $2,103,556.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,513 shares of company stock worth $7,332,266 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

