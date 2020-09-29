Brokerages Set AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Target Price at $18.19

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.19.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in AES by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AES by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 77,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AES by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
