Brokerages Set American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Target Price at $82.00

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWR. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of AWR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.45. The company had a trading volume of 111,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,885. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.14. American States Water has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 229.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 104.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 19.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

