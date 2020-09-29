Brokerages Set ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Target Price at $7.78

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of NLY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,919,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,479,879. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,850,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,178,000 after acquiring an additional 581,168 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.