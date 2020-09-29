Brokerages Set Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Target Price at $16.64

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

