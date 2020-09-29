Brokerages Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Target Price at $55.20

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 326,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,960. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.