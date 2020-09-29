Brokerages Set Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Target Price at $10.94

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GT shares. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Nomura lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

GT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,862. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 56.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 604,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 34,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 902,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 175,039 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 203.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 35,136 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

