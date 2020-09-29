Brokerages Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price at $355.00

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.00.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.64. 1,108,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,953. The company has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $880,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,812,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,907,000 after acquiring an additional 265,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

