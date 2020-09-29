Brokerages Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price at $10.48

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other Invesco news, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,667,000 after buying an additional 5,514,052 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,747,000 after buying an additional 3,440,125 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,821,000 after buying an additional 1,654,273 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,789,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,407,000 after buying an additional 1,126,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 936,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 824,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.43. 9,600,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,139,127. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Analyst Recommendations for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit