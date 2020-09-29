Brokerages Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price at $10.48

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other Invesco news, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,667,000 after buying an additional 5,514,052 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,747,000 after buying an additional 3,440,125 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,821,000 after buying an additional 1,654,273 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,789,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,407,000 after buying an additional 1,126,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 936,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 824,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.43. 9,600,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,139,127. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.