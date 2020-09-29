Brokerages Set Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Price Target at $20.66

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 54.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.79. 3,830,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,677. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.