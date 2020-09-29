Brokerages Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Target Price at $177.79

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK stock traded down $3.53 on Tuesday, reaching $146.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,275. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. McKesson has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 18.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in McKesson by 350.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,189,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 483,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,113,000 after buying an additional 52,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $26,730,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.