Brokerages Set Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Price Target at $36.19

Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Model N stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,879. Model N has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -76.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. Model N had a negative return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $41.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,728,592.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $166,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,214.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,941 shares of company stock worth $2,178,770. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 44.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Model N by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

