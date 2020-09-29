Brokerages Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target at $129.67

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.57.

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

PXD traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.40. 1,402,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

