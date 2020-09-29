Brokerages Set TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Target Price at $28.00

Sep 29th, 2020

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOWN. BidaskClub lowered shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 138,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,272,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,171,000 after acquiring an additional 219,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,169,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,520,000 after acquiring an additional 140,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,996,000 after buying an additional 65,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,693,000 after buying an additional 87,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 30.2% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 582,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

