Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) PT at C$16.67

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNW. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Monday, July 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

TSE RNW traded up C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.76. 403,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,249. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$10.82 and a 12 month high of C$18.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.32.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 237.37%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

