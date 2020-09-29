Brokerages Set William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Price Target at GBX 174

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 191.27 ($2.50).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of William Hill from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of William Hill to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of William Hill from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

LON WMH traded down GBX 36.30 ($0.47) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 275.90 ($3.61). The company had a trading volume of 23,370,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. William Hill has a 1-year low of GBX 28.63 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 225.28 ($2.94). The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 185.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.82.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

