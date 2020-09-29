CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

CAI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 95,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,114. CAI International has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $481.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.44 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. CAI International had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. Research analysts predict that CAI International will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CAI International’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CAI International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 33.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 37.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

