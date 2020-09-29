Canabo Medical (CVE:CMM) Trading ∞ Higher

Canabo Medical Inc (CVE:CMM) shares traded up ∞ during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.69. 181,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 244,160 shares.

Canabo Medical Company Profile (CVE:CMM)

Canabo Medical Inc, formerly Four River Ventures Ltd, is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the provision of medical services and non-cannabinoid products for patients suffering from chronic pain and disabling illnesses through health clinics. The Company operates approximately 10 medical clinics across Canada.

