Canada Jetlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Down 57.4% in September

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Canada Jetlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JETMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JETMF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. 1,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Canada Jetlines has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Canada Jetlines (OTCMKTS:JETMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines Ltd. operates as an ultra-low cost carrier scheduled airline. The company plans to operate flights across Canada; and provide non-stop services from Canada to the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It also provides services to passengers, such as in-flight food and baggage. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Jetlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Jetlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit