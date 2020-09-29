Canada Jetlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Down 57.4% in September

Canada Jetlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JETMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JETMF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. 1,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Canada Jetlines has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Get Canada Jetlines alerts:

Canada Jetlines (OTCMKTS:JETMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Canada Jetlines Ltd. operates as an ultra-low cost carrier scheduled airline. The company plans to operate flights across Canada; and provide non-stop services from Canada to the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It also provides services to passengers, such as in-flight food and baggage. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Jetlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Jetlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.