Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) Receives C$34.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPX shares. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$36.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of CPX traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.69. 285,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.58. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$20.23 and a 1-year high of C$38.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -43.34.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$397.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.8200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

