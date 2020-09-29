Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.27 Million

Brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to post $56.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.53 million and the lowest is $55.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $64.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $264.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $275.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $317.26 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $338.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.51 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.22 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.97 per share, with a total value of $31,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 167,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,378.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $135,200 and have sold 8,731 shares valued at $279,300. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,690,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,729,000 after buying an additional 292,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after buying an additional 137,115 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,353,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,670,000 after buying an additional 813,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after buying an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,508,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSII stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

