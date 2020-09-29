Cardstack One Day Volume Reaches $77,404.00 (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Cardstack token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Bibox. Cardstack has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $77,404.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042756 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $521.00 or 0.04831008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056670 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033807 BTC.

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinEx, IDEX, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

