Caribbean Investment (LON:CIHL) Shares Down 7.9%

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) shares fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52.05 ($0.68). 16,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 44,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 million and a PE ratio of 3.27.

About Caribbean Investment (LON:CIHL)

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit