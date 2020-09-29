Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 255.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $368.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.72 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens upped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 321,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $352.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $8.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 219,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

