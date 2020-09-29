Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.97 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 111.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. 4,119,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,214. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

