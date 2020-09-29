CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives $46.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

In other news, Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $2,453,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $100,206.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CEVA by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in CEVA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in CEVA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $39.65. 72,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.60 million, a P/E ratio of 566.43 and a beta of 1.42. CEVA has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

