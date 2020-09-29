Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.89 Million

Brokerages expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to post $143.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.50 million to $145.20 million. Chegg reported sales of $94.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $612.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $618.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $763.10 million, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $802.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $44.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

NYSE CHGG traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 981,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $89.82. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7,161.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $2,369,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,565,575.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Leblanc bought 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.04 per share, with a total value of $99,923.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,043 shares of company stock valued at $13,782,450. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,848,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $599,998,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 45.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chegg by 119.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,094 shares during the last quarter.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

