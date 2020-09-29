Chinook Tyee Industry (CVE:XCX) Trading Up 21.6%

Chinook Tyee Industry Ltd (CVE:XCX)’s share price shot up 21.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.45. 203,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average session volume of 44,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.15.

Chinook Tyee Industry (CVE:XCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Chinook Tyee Industry Limited operates as a financial service company in Canada. The company was formerly known as Global Railway Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Chinook Tyee Industry Limited in August 2013. Chinook Tyee Industry Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

