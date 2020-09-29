Chronologic (DAY) Market Cap Achieves $275,125.59

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002185 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last week, Chronologic has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $275,125.59 and approximately $274.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00265707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00041046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01599957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00184789 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,374,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,167,028 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

