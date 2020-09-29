Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.10.

XEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,258. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

