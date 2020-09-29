Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

A number of research firms have commented on CPXGF. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS CPXGF traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. 2,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,312. Cineplex has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $26.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

