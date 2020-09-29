CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Trading Down 0.8%

CML Microsystems Plc (LON:CML) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 252 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.32). Approximately 3,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.35).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $42.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 256.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 259.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

