Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.87%. Comtech Telecomm.’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Comtech Telecomm. updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CMTL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. 545,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,218. Comtech Telecomm. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $347.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMTL. Northland Securities cut their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

