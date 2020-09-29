CONTRACOIN Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $19.97 million and approximately $50,590.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 8% against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00008257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,418,232 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

