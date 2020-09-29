CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Trading Down 4.1%

CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT (OTCMKTS:CWPS)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62.

About CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT (OTCMKTS:CWPS)

There is no company description available for Conwest Partnership Part Units LP.

