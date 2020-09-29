Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Down 5.3%

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). Approximately 116,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 506,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92.

In other news, insider Robert Monro acquired 54,000 shares of Cora Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £4,860 ($6,350.45).

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro property, which consists of four contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 320 square kilometers located in Koulikoro region in southwest Mali.

