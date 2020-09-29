Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Receives $17.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CZZ. HSBC raised shares of Cosan to a “buy” rating and set a $20.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cosan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

NYSE CZZ traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 858,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. Cosan has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZZ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after buying an additional 126,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 251,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

