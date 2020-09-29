Crown Market Cap Reaches $1.74 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Crown has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0681 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Braziliex. Crown has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $2,980.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,784.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.35 or 0.02126710 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00601243 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012080 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000514 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,602,693 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

