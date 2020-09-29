Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Curtiss-Wright has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of CW stock opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average is $94.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

