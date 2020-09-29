Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.31. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

