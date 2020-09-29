Datum Market Cap Achieves $979,967.94 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a total market capitalization of $979,967.94 and $87,838.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datum has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Datum Profile

Datum is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

