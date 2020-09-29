DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,331.57 ($95.80).

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DCC from GBX 7,560 ($98.78) to GBX 7,750 ($101.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DCC to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 7,400 ($96.69) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DCC from GBX 8,963 ($117.12) to GBX 8,783 ($114.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get DCC alerts:

In related news, insider Caroline Dowling bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,898 ($90.13) per share, with a total value of £34,490 ($45,067.29).

DCC stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,100 ($79.71). 195,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,904. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,463 ($45.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,558.30 ($111.83). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,562.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,196.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.48.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.