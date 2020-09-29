DECENT Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $193,621.55 and $96.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005894 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015123 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00020750 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000363 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

