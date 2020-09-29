Devery Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,611.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Devery has a total market capitalization of $394,648.20 and approximately $7,611.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Devery has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Devery token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX.

Devery Token Profile

Devery’s launch date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,144 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

