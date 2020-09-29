Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $134.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.10. The company had a trading volume of 539,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,321. Diageo has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $171.29. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.3623 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,334,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Analyst Recommendations for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

