Digiwage Trading Up 37.3% Over Last Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $20,291.59 and $4.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00399999 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00020583 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012592 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009703 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000289 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00026332 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

