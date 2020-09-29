DOWG TWO/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP2F) Stock Price Down 60.5%

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

DOWG TWO/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP2F) dropped 60.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.13 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.13 ($0.08). Approximately 5,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,954% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.31.

