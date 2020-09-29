DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. 3,660,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,466. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.40.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.