EDC Blockchain [old] Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain [old] (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. EDC Blockchain [old] has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $6.00 worth of EDC Blockchain [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain [old] coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain [old] has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,784.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.35 or 0.02126710 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001278 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00601243 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002338 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] Profile

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) is a DPoS/LPoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2016. EDC Blockchain [old]’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain [old]’s official website is blockchain.mn . EDC Blockchain [old]’s official Twitter account is @EDCBlockchain

EDC Blockchain [old] Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain [old] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

